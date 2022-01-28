Menu
2013 Ford Escape

239,490 KM

Details Description Features

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

SEL

SEL

Location

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

239,490KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8229132
  • VIN: 1FMCU9H92DUD28412

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 239,490 KM

Vehicle Description

eXTRA cLEAN eSCAPE ! Very compelling choice with classy white on black leather. Financing Available

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

