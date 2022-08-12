2013 Ford Escape

$7,988 + taxes & licensing 2 4 0 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8974792

8974792 Stock #: E4166

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4166

Mileage 240,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features LEATHER Electric Mirrors TELESCOPE VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats FOG LIGHTS HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER REMOTE STARTER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.