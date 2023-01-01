2013 Ford Escape

$CALL + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 8 , 2 4 4 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition

Listing ID: 9768139

9768139 Stock #: 23C95416A

23C95416A VIN: 1FMCU0G91DUD21044

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 23C95416A

Mileage 98,244 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes 4 Wheel disk brakes Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Tachometer Compass Mechanical Power Steering Front Wheel Drive Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features 6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.