Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Ford Explorer

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

  1. 4953852
  2. 4953852
  3. 4953852
  4. 4953852
  5. 4953852
  6. 4953852
  7. 4953852
  8. 4953852
  9. 4953852
  10. 4953852
  11. 4953852
  12. 4953852
Contact Seller

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 165,000KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4953852
  • Stock #: FS13211
  • VIN: 1FM5K8F86DGA27867
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery CAN'T CHOOSE BETWEEN A TRUCK AND AN SUV? THEN THIS IS WHAT YOU NEED *7 Passenger *4X4 *V6 *Backup Cam *Wireless Cellphone Hookup *Heated Power Seats *Spacious Interior APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Adaptive Cruise Control
  • Console
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • 3RD ROW SEATING
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
  • Power Antenna
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
Safety
  • Stability Control
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Passenger Air Bag On/Off
  • DUAL AIRBAG
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • MP3 CD Changer

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

2019 Dodge Grand Car...
 54,600 KM
$29,995 + tax & lic
2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 97,500 KM
$25,495 + tax & lic
2019 Dodge Charger
 29,800 KM
$28,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Send A Message