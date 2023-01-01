Menu
2013 Ford F-150

155,500 KM

Details Features

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

FX4*4X4*LEATHER*LOADED*5L V8*ONLY 155KMS*CERT

2013 Ford F-150

FX4*4X4*LEATHER*LOADED*5L V8*ONLY 155KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1695578285
  2. 1695578286
Logo_AccidentFree
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

155,500KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10465287
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF5DFD06917

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Additional Features

Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

