2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10491717

10491717 Stock #: 1059

1059 VIN: 1FTFW1EF5DFD06917

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 155,582 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

