Ready to conquer any terrain? Look no further than this rugged and reliable 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 4x4, certified and available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful V6 engine, a luxurious black leather interior, and a comfortable four-door configuration, making it the perfect vehicle for both work and play. With only 159,655 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready to tackle your next adventure.

This impressive truck comes loaded with features that will make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, keyless entry, and a sunroof/moonroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. The F-150 FX4 SuperCrew also includes important safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive.

Five features that are sure to make this truck stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: This truck has been inspected and meets rigorous standards, giving you added peace of mind.
  • FX4 Package: This package includes off-road-ready features, such as off-road tires, skid plates, and a locking rear differential, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain.
  • SuperCrew Cab: This spacious cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone who needs extra space.
  • 4x4 Drive: This truck is ready for anything, with its powerful 4x4 system providing superior traction in all conditions.
  • Leather Seats: The luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style, making every drive a pleasure.

2013 Ford F-150

159,655 KM

$18,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150

FX4, SUPERCREW, 4X4, ONLY 160KMS, CERTIFIED

2013 Ford F-150

FX4, SUPERCREW, 4X4, ONLY 160KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
159,655KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FTFW1ET6DFA76665

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,655 KM

Ready to conquer any terrain? Look no further than this rugged and reliable 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 4x4, certified and available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful V6 engine, a luxurious black leather interior, and a comfortable four-door configuration, making it the perfect vehicle for both work and play. With only 159,655 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready to tackle your next adventure.

This impressive truck comes loaded with features that will make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, keyless entry, and a sunroof/moonroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. The F-150 FX4 SuperCrew also includes important safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive.

Five features that are sure to make this truck stand out:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: This truck has been inspected and meets rigorous standards, giving you added peace of mind.
  • FX4 Package: This package includes off-road-ready features, such as off-road tires, skid plates, and a locking rear differential, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain.
  • SuperCrew Cab: This spacious cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone who needs extra space.
  • 4x4 Drive: This truck is ready for anything, with its powerful 4x4 system providing superior traction in all conditions.
  • Leather Seats: The luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style, making every drive a pleasure.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

CD Player
Bluetooth

Turbocharged
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Bluetooth Connection

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2013 Ford F-150