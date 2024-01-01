$18,495+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford F-150
FX4, SUPERCREW, 4X4, ONLY 160KMS, CERTIFIED
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,655 KM
Vehicle Description
Ready to conquer any terrain? Look no further than this rugged and reliable 2013 Ford F-150 FX4 SuperCrew 4x4, certified and available now at Tiger Auto Sales Ltd. This black beauty boasts a powerful V6 engine, a luxurious black leather interior, and a comfortable four-door configuration, making it the perfect vehicle for both work and play. With only 159,655 km on the odometer, this F-150 is practically brand new and ready to tackle your next adventure.
This impressive truck comes loaded with features that will make every journey a pleasure. Enjoy the convenience of heated seats, keyless entry, and a sunroof/moonroof, and stay connected with Bluetooth connectivity and a CD player. The F-150 FX4 SuperCrew also includes important safety features like anti-lock brakes, traction control, and multiple airbags, providing peace of mind on every drive.
Five features that are sure to make this truck stand out:
- Certified Pre-Owned: This truck has been inspected and meets rigorous standards, giving you added peace of mind.
- FX4 Package: This package includes off-road-ready features, such as off-road tires, skid plates, and a locking rear differential, making it perfect for tackling tough terrain.
- SuperCrew Cab: This spacious cab provides ample room for passengers and cargo, making it ideal for families and anyone who needs extra space.
- 4x4 Drive: This truck is ready for anything, with its powerful 4x4 system providing superior traction in all conditions.
- Leather Seats: The luxurious leather seats provide comfort and style, making every drive a pleasure.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111