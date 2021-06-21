Menu
2013 Ford F-150

165,626 KM

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
XLT XTR

XLT XTR

Special T Auto

94 Exeter Road, London, ON N6L 1A2

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

165,626KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7510998
  • VIN: 1FTFX1EF1DFA81571

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 165,626 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 FORD F150 SUPERCAB - 5L V8! 

$17,995 + HST & Licensing!

FULLY CERTIFIED!

BOOK YOUR TEST DRIVE TODAY - 519-681-2031

SPECIAL T AUTO - 94 EXETER RD LONDON

www.specialtyauto.ca

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Engine Immobilizer
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Tow Hooks
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

