Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

145,000 KM

Details Features

$8,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE Hatchback

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,991

+ taxes & licensing

145,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8924548
  • Stock #: 7593
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ5DM158560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 145,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Warranty Available
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2010 Mercedes-Benz C...
 152,000 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2012 Nissan Titan 4W...
 119,000 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic
2013 BMW X5 xDrive35...
 72,000 KM
$23,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory