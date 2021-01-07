Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Focus

100,640 KM

Details Description Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

South West Auto Group

519-668-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Focus

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium | Fully Loaded | Comes With Original Rims

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Focus

Titanium | Fully Loaded | Comes With Original Rims

Location

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

519-668-7111

  1. 1610466792
  2. 1610466792
  3. 1610466792
  4. 1610466792
  5. 1610466792
  6. 1610466792
  7. 1610466792
  8. 1610466792
  9. 1610466792
  10. 1610466792
  11. 1610466792
  12. 1610466792
  13. 1610466792
  14. 1610466792
  15. 1610466792
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,640KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6388616
  • Stock #: 2180
  • VIN: 1FADP3N27DL365164

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 2180
  • Mileage 100,640 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2013 Ford Focus remains one of the best-driving small cars on the market.

**On Winters, Comes With Factory Rims & Tires**

-Navigation

-Leather

-Roof

-Remote Start

-& Much More

 

Get Pre-Approved in Minutes!

___________________________________________

✅ GREAT CREDIT

✅ GOOD CREDIT

✅ BAD CREDIT

✅ SECOND CHANCE CREDIT

✅ NO CREDIT

✅ REPO'S

✅ DIVORCE

✅ BANKRUPTCY

✅ PENSION & DISABILITY

✅ SLOW/LATE PAYMENTS

✅ COLLECTIONS WE DO IT ALL !!!...

APPLY ONLINE TO GET YOUR EASY, STRESS-FREE LOAN. 

OUR TEAM OF PROFESSIONALS WORK  HAND AND HAND WITH SOME OF THE TOP LENDERS IN CANADA TO GUARANTEE OUR CUSTOMERS THE BEST RATES OUT THERE!!!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Back-Up Camera
Telematics
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From South West Auto Group

2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 99,519 KM
$19,995 + tax & lic
2019 Chevrolet Impal...
 81,671 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Escape SE*...
 187,625 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

South West Auto Group

1210 Wharncliffe Rd S, London, ON N6L 1K3

Call Dealer

519-668-XXXX

(click to show)

519-668-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory