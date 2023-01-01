Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

301,488 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE 4dr Sdn FWD

2013 Ford Fusion

SE 4dr Sdn FWD

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

301,488KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10064622
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR8DR353817

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 301,488 KM

Vehicle Description

 

SE 4dr Sdn FWD Very Sharp 2013 Fusion Sunroof Camera Navigation Classic White on Black Wont Last Handles Amazing Drives Like a Dream Must Be Seen ONLY $5,995.00

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

