Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fusion

87,013 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-659-0888

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fusion

Hybrid Se

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

87,013KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9104110
  • Stock #: E4272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E4272
  • Mileage 87,013 KM

Vehicle Description

Apply for financing

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Ford Fusion Hybrid or just a Ford Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Ford Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Ford Fusion Hybrids or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW FORD FUSION HYBRID!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW FORD FUSION HYBRID INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Ford Fusion hybrid
* Finished in Silver, makes this Ford look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Auto Group

2015 Subaru Legacy 3...
 156,203 KM
$19,988 + tax & lic
2013 Kia Optima EX
 161,205 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV
 102,543 KM
$24,988 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-0888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory