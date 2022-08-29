2013 Ford Fusion

$CALL + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 0 1 3 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9104110

9104110 Stock #: E4272

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Silver

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4272

Mileage 87,013 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.