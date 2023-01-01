2013 Ford Mustang

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,995 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 7 1 , 3 7 0 K M Used Good Condition

Listing ID: 9772951

9772951 Stock #: 2838

2838 VIN: 1ZVBP8EM0D5217780

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Coupe

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Passengers 4

Mileage 171,370 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Additional Features Convertible Soft Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.