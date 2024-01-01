Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

171,000 KM

Details Features

$13,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1707928299
  2. 1707928299
  3. 1707928299
  4. 1707928299
  5. 1707928299
  6. 1707928299
  7. 1707928299
  8. 1707928299
  9. 1707928299
  10. 1707928299
  11. 1707928299
  12. 1707928299
  13. 1707928299
  14. 1707928298
  15. 1707928298
  16. 1707928299
  17. 1707928298
  18. 1707928298
  19. 1707928298
  20. 1707928298
  21. 1707928298
  22. 1707928298
  23. 1707928298
  24. 1707928298
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
171,000KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1GTR1UEAXDZ305973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 171,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2018 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD for sale in London, ON
2018 Lexus RX RX 350 AWD 105,000 KM $34,991 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota Venza AWD for sale in London, ON
2010 Toyota Venza AWD 290,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Cadillac CTS for sale in London, ON
2011 Cadillac CTS 50,000 KM $14,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500