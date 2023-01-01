Menu
2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

67,679 KM

Details

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

*EXHAUST*103CI*6 SPEED*LOADED*

2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited

*EXHAUST*103CI*6 SPEED*LOADED*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

67,679KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5HD1KEMA0DB659714

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 67,679 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Harley-Davidson FLHTK Electra Glide Ultra Limited