2013 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr V6 Auto EX-L

2013 Honda Accord

Sedan 4dr V6 Auto EX-L

Acura West

759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1

519-657-1557

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 109,878KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4971879
  • Stock #: 7225B
  • VIN: 1HGCR3F88DA802279
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, NOT a Daily Rental, Black Leather, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Modern Steel Metallic 2013 Honda Accord EX-L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Reviews: * Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • Stability Control
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
  • SIDE IMPACT AIRBAG
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Dual Climate Control
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Intermittent Wipers
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Auto On/Off Headlamps
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Interior
  • Memory Seats
  • Power Adjustable Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • Trip Computer
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Windows
  • Rear Defroster
  • Sunroof
Security
  • Anti-Theft
Additional Features
  • Rear View Camera
  • Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Auto-Dimming R/V Mirror
  • Auxiliary 12v Outlet
  • Heated Exterior Mirrors
  • Driver Side Airbag

Send A Message