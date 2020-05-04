759 Wonderland Road North, London, ON N6H 4L1
Local Trade, Dealer Maintained, NOT a Daily Rental, Black Leather, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Front dual zone A/C, Memory seat, Power moonroof, Radio: AM/FM/CD/MP3/WMA Audio System w/6 Speakers, Remote keyless entry. CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents Recent Arrival! Modern Steel Metallic 2013 Honda Accord EX-L FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V All our pre-owned vehicles receive a fresh oil change and full detail. We would appreciate the opportunity to be the provider of your next new or previously owned vehicle. We would also be very happy to look after your Acura's service and maintenance requirements according to Acura factory specifications. We don't want to just sell you a vehicle but we want to earn your business and yes..... we will be here if you should ever need us. Our managers together total over 56 years experience serving Acura customers. This means you are getting the benefit of their experience and knowledge in every department of our dealership. Reviews: * Accord owners from this generation typically rave about a refined four-cylinder powertrain, plenty of at-hand storage in the cabin, easy-to-use features, a generous trunk, decent rear seat space, good fuel mileage and an overall pleasant-to-drive experience. Performance thrills and output from V6-powered models is highly rated, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca
