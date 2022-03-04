$CALL+ tax & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2013 Honda Civic
LX
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
195,330KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8501192
- Stock #: 1128
- VIN: 2hgfg3a59dh005461
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 195,330 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4