2013 Honda Fit

LX - Well Maintained, Winter Tires

2013 Honda Fit

LX - Well Maintained, Winter Tires

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$12,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,561KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4748616
  • Stock #: 20094A
  • VIN: LUCGE8H50D3001888
Exterior Colour
Blue
Body Style
Hatchback
Transmission
Automatic

well maintained, sporty, winter tires, it’s a Honda!, awesome colour, black/grey cloth, 4 cyl, fwd, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, dark tinted windows, extra set of tires and rims, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, uconnect/bluetooth, rear split seats

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

519-473-1010

