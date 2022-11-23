Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

169,406 MI

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Accent

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

2013 Hyundai Accent

GL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

169,406MI
Used
Fair Condition
  • Listing ID: 9363625
  • Stock #: 1139a
  • VIN: KMHCT4AE9DU515045

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1139a
  • Mileage 169,406 MI

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Wheel Covers
Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

