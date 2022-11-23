2013 Hyundai Accent

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 9 , 4 0 6 M I Used Fair Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9363625

9363625 Stock #: 1139a

1139a VIN: KMHCT4AE9DU515045

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1139a

Mileage 169,406 MI

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Steering Wheel Audio Controls Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Additional Features Wheel Covers Transmission Overdrive Switch

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.