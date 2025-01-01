$7,450+ tax & licensing
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GT 5DR HB MAN GL
Location
AutoStrada Inc
347 Wharncliffe Rd South, London, ON N6J 2L9
519-434-2254
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Used
172,625KM
VIN KMHD25LE9DUO24131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Light Blue
- Interior Colour Charcoal
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 024131
- Mileage 172,625 KM
