Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL for sale in London, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra

58,035 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12978430

2013 Hyundai Elantra

GL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1758123163
  2. 1758123163
  3. 1758123163
  4. 1758123163
  5. 1758123163
  6. 1758123163
  7. 1758123163
  8. 1758123163
  9. 1758123163
  10. 1758123163
  11. 1758123163
  12. 1758123163
  13. 1758123163
  14. 1758123163
  15. 1758123163
  16. 1758123163
  17. 1758123163
  18. 1758123163
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,035KM
VIN 5NPDH4AE5DH214180

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 58,035 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in London, ON
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS 95,433 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan SE, RUNS AND DRIVES GREAT, AS IS 162,694 KM $2,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED 22,664 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Elantra