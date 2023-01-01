$8,995+ tax & licensing
$8,995
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2013 Hyundai Elantra
GL*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 169KMS*CERTIFIED
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
169,865KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9816658
- Stock #: 0000
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE0DH198602
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 169,865 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
