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Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GT GL for sale in London, ON

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

157,249 KM

Details Features

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+ taxes & licensing
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2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

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14117335

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
157,249KM
VIN KMHD25LE4DU128896

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,249 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Seating

Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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519-659-XXXX

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519-659-7111

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Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT