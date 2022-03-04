Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

195,642 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL*HATCHBACK*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GL*HATCHBACK*4 CYLINDER*GREAT ON FUEL*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

195,642KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8659105
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: KMHD25LE0DU107267

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,642 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

