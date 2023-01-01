Menu
2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

185,265 KM

SOLD

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2013 Hyundai Elantra GT

GT*HATCH*AUTO*4 CYLINDER*ONLY 185KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

185,265KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9627403
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: KMHD25LEXDU021206

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 185,265 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Alloy Wheels
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

