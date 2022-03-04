Menu
2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

103,666 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT*3.8*MANUAL*BROWN LEATHER*SUNROOF*TOUCH SCREEN*

2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

GT*3.8*MANUAL*BROWN LEATHER*SUNROOF*TOUCH SCREEN*

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

103,666KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8555999
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: KMHHU6KJ9DU090968

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 103,666 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

