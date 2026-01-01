$2,300+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
2013 Hyundai Sonata
GLS
Location
Kenny U-Pull
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
844-536-6987
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
219,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC1DH758972
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Unknown
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 219,959 KM
Vehicle Description
Runs, Drives, Engine light on- P0456, P0442 AND P0138, Needs a Rack and Pinion, Cracked windshield, Some rust and paint peeling, Accident Reported on Carfax- Collision- Unknown amount.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Exterior
Sunroof
Additional Features
air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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Kenny U-Pull
Kenny London
1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5
Call Dealer
844-536-XXXX(click to show)
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing>
Kenny U-Pull
844-536-6987
2013 Hyundai Sonata