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Runs, Drives, Engine light on- P0456, P0442 AND P0138, Needs a Rack and Pinion, Cracked windshield, Some rust and paint peeling, Accident Reported on Carfax- Collision- Unknown amount.

2013 Hyundai Sonata

219,959 KM

Details Description Features

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Watch This Vehicle
14398798

2013 Hyundai Sonata

GLS

Location

Kenny U-Pull

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

844-536-6987

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Contact Seller

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
219,959KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC1DH758972

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Unknown
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 219,959 KM

Vehicle Description

Runs, Drives, Engine light on- P0456, P0442 AND P0138, Needs a Rack and Pinion, Cracked windshield, Some rust and paint peeling, Accident Reported on Carfax- Collision- Unknown amount.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer

Exterior

Sunroof

Additional Features

air_conditioning
cruise_control
traction_control
alloy_wheels
daytime_running_lights
keyless_entry
Power_Brakes
Power_Windows
Power_Mirrors
Power_Locks
Power_Sunroof
Tilt_Steering
Trip_Computer
Steering_Mounted_Controls
Telescopic_Steering_Column
Tire_Inflation_Pressure_Monitor
Electronic_Brake_Assistance
Vehicle_Stability_Control
Driver_Airbag
Front_Side_Airbag
Passenger_Airbag
Side_Head_Curtain_Airbag
Child_Safety_Door_Locks
Vehicle_Anti_Theft
Heated_Exterior_Mirror
Pulse_Wiper
Rear_Window_Defogger
Tilt_Steering_Column
Telematic_Systems
Interval_Wipers
Second_Row_Folding_Seat
Front_Air_Dam
Trunk_Anti_Trap_Device

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Kenny U-Pull

Kenny U-Pull

Kenny London

1994 River Road, London, ON N5W 6C5

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844-536-XXXX

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844-536-6987

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$2,300

+ taxes & licensing>

Kenny U-Pull

844-536-6987

2013 Hyundai Sonata