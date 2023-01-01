Menu
2013 Hyundai Veloster

155,566 KM

Details Features

$9,995

+ tax & licensing
$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Hyundai Veloster

2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO*MANUAL*ROOF*LEATHER*ONLY 155KMS*CERT

2013 Hyundai Veloster

TURBO*MANUAL*ROOF*LEATHER*ONLY 155KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$9,995

+ taxes & licensing

155,566KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9692407
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: KMHTC6AE2DU090456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # XXXX
  • Mileage 155,566 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Proximity Key

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

