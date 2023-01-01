$13,995+ tax & licensing
$13,995
+ taxes & licensing
Bart's Used Cars
519-673-3708
2013 Infiniti JX35
AWD 4DR
Location
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
201,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 10233806
- VIN: 5N1AL0MM8DC347231
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 201,182 KM
Vehicle Description
AWD 4dr JX35 IMMACULATE SHOW ROOM HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT MUST BE SEEN A REAL BLACK BEAUTY
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Seating
Leather Seats
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
