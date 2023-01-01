Menu
2013 Infiniti JX35

201,182 KM

Details

$13,995

+ tax & licensing
$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Infiniti JX35

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

2013 Infiniti JX35

AWD 4DR

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$13,995

+ taxes & licensing

201,182KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10233806
  • VIN: 5N1AL0MM8DC347231

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 201,182 KM

Vehicle Description

AWD 4dr JX35 IMMACULATE SHOW ROOM HANDLES AMAZING DRIVES LIKE A DREAM CLEAN CLEAN INSIDE AND OUT MUST BE SEEN A REAL BLACK BEAUTY

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-XXXX

519-673-3708

