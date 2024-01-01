Menu
2013 Kia Forte

115,511 KM

Details Description Features

$13,495

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2dr Cpe Auto SX Luxury Leather roof WE FINANCE ALL

2013 Kia Forte

Koup 2dr Cpe Auto SX Luxury Leather roof WE FINANCE ALL

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$13,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
115,511KM
VIN KNAFW6A36D5737102

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 115,511 KM

Vehicle Description

LEATHER SUNROOF H-SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 500+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Sunroof

Power Options

POWER SEAT

Additional Features

All Equipped
Fully loaded

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-455-4227

2013 Kia Forte