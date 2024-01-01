Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Kia Forte5

74,430 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Forte5

Watch This Vehicle
11952039

2013 Kia Forte5

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1732372781
  2. 1732372783
  3. 1732372785
  4. 1732372788
  5. 1732372790
  6. 1732372792
  7. 1732372794
  8. 1732372796
  9. 1732372798
  10. 1732372801
  11. 1732372803
  12. 1732372806
  13. 1732372808
  14. 1732372810
  15. 1732372813
  16. 1732372816
  17. 1732372819
  18. 1732372821
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,430KM
Good Condition
VIN KNAFU5A28D5680523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 74,430 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2019 Honda Accord TOURING, AUTO, LOADED, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2019 Honda Accord TOURING, AUTO, LOADED, ONLY 49,000KMS, CERTIFIED 49,217 KM $30,995 + tax & lic
Used 2004 Honda Civic SE, MANUAL, ONLY 74,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2004 Honda Civic SE, MANUAL, ONLY 74,000KMS, LOW KMS, CERTIFIED 74,331 KM $6,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERT for sale in London, ON
2019 Tesla Model 3 STANDARD RANGE PLUS, ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENT, CERT 189,299 KM $20,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Kia Forte5