COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn't affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals' work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

*Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

2013 Kia Optima

143,801 KM

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX+

12001525

2013 Kia Optima

4dr Sdn Auto EX+

South West Auto Group

55 Southdale Rd E, London, ON N6C 4X5

519-668-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
143,801KM
VIN KNAGN4A76D5439597

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 143,801 KM

COMING SOON ! This Vehicle is in transit & is expected to arrive soon. Due to the shortage of vehicles, vehicles have been sold prior to their arrival. Please contact the dealership to ensure availability for viewing and/or to receive first right of refusal by a way of a deposit. 

 

At South West Auto Group, we are dedicated to help you along your car buying process with helpful, knowledge, and non-pressured staff to help along the way. Receive a CarFax, 150 Point safety inspection, and a clean up with every vehicle. 

As part of our referral program, get paid when you send your family and friends and buy.

We want your trade-in! Get an instant Trade In Value on your vehicle: https://southwestautogroup.ca/trade-in-value/

Not sure about your credit, get a Free Credit Check that doesn’t affect your credit score: https://southwestautogroup.ca/free-credit-check/

Our dedicated team of credit rebuilding professionals’ work hand and hand with some of the top lenders in Canada to achieve the best rate, term & payments. Apply online to get your easy, stress-free loan: https://southwestautogroup.ca/financing

✅ Good, Bad, No credit

✅ $0 Down Options

✅ Cashback Options

✅ Existing Auto Loan

✅ Second chance credit

✅ Repossession

✅ Divorce

✅ Bankruptcy/Consumer Proposal

✅ Pension & disability

✅ Slow/late payments

 

 *Our Staff put in the most effort to ensure the accuracy of the information listed above. Please confirm with a sales representative to confirm the accuracy of this information*

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Climate Control

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

2013 Kia Optima