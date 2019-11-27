Menu
2013 Kia Optima

2013 Kia Optima

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 137,968KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4364082
  • Stock #: OX5136
  • VIN: KNAGN4A75D5439185
Exterior Colour
Interior Colour
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
SPORTY PANEL LOOK, REFINED DRIVING FEEL



*Navigation

*Leather

*Panoramic Roof

*Backup Cam

*Heated Seats

*Bluetooth

*Tops the IIHS Safety Ratings

*Fuel Conscious

*Spacious Interior

*Alloy Rims

*Large Trunk Space

*Excellent Performance

*Responsive Acceleration

*Smooth Engine



APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND



Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-866-550-3210 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

