2013 Kia Rio

125,302 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
LX, AUTO, SEDAN, 4 CYL, ONLY 125KMS, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728845311
  2. 1728845312
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
125,302KM
Good Condition
VIN KNADM4A39D6144300

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 125,302 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

