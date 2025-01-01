Menu
<p>In good condition and selling certified.</p>

2013 Kia Rio

162,323 KM

$6,500

+ tax & licensing
2013 Kia Rio

EX

12134256

2013 Kia Rio

EX

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

Used
162,323KM
Excellent Condition
VIN KNADN5A36D6778747

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 6
  • Mileage 162,323 KM

Vehicle Description

In good condition and selling certified.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-XXXX

519-872-5166

$6,500

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Kia Rio