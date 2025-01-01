Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Kia Rio LX for sale in London, ON

2013 Kia Rio

110,476 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Watch This Vehicle
12684744

2013 Kia Rio

LX

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1750883693
  2. 1750883693
  3. 1750883693
  4. 1750883693
  5. 1750883693
  6. 1750883693
  7. 1750883693
  8. 1750883693
  9. 1750883693
  10. 1750883693
  11. 1750883693
  12. 1750883693
  13. 1750883693
  14. 1750883693
  15. 1750883693
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
110,476KM
VIN KNADM4A30D6199640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1179
  • Mileage 110,476 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1995 Ford Econoline for sale in London, ON
1995 Ford Econoline 89,718 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Kia Optima HYBRID, SEDAN, LEATHER, LOADED, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Kia Optima HYBRID, SEDAN, LEATHER, LOADED, AS IS SPECIAL 219,896 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2002 Audi TT COUPE, QUATTRO, 6SPD, ONLY 179KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2002 Audi TT COUPE, QUATTRO, 6SPD, ONLY 179KMS, CERTIFIED 179,866 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Kia Rio