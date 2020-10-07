Menu
2013 Kia Soul

74,798 KM

Details Description Features

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1194 Oxford St E, London, ON N5Y 3M3

519-455-7771

74,798KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6026742
  • Stock #: FS:13767
  • VIN: KNDJT2A68D7764587

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 74,798 KM

Vehicle Description

APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND This 2013 Kia Soul is the perfect vehicle for you and your family. Coming included with many features such as cruise control, bluetooth, sunroof, cruise control and much more! Love this vehicle? Regardless of your Credit History let the team here at 5 Star Dealers help you get an approval and let you know what your monthly payments could look like. TEXT US 519-702-8888 or visit us at 1500 Dundas Street East in London Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Keyless Entry
Adaptive Cruise Control
Power Sunroof
Leather Interior

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

