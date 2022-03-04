2013 Lexus GS 450H HYBRID

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL + taxes & licensing 2 2 8 , 7 2 6 K M Used Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8616551

1196 VIN: jthbs1bl1d5004971

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1196

Mileage 228,726 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Exterior Fog Lights Automatic Headlights Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Heated Steering Wheel Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Seating Leather Seats Media / Nav / Comm Premium Sound System CD Player Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Navigation from Telematics Active suspension Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection Sun/Moonroof Headlights-Auto-Leveling

