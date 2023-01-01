$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
2013 Mazda MAZDA3
Touring
Location
Empire Auto Group
282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9
519-473-7888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
198,026KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # S5820
- Mileage 198,026 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda 3 or just a Mazda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA 3 INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda 3
* Finished in White, makes this Mazda look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
CLOTH
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
2013 Mazda MAZDA3