Looking to Purchase or Finance a Mazda 3 or just a Mazda Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Mazda Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Mazda 3s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW MAZDA 3!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW MAZDA 3 INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Mazda 3
* Finished in White, makes this Mazda look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

198,026 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

2013 Mazda MAZDA3

Touring

Location

Empire Auto Group

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

519-473-7888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

198,026KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # S5820
  • Mileage 198,026 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth Connectivity
AM/FM/CD

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
CLOTH
USB Input
VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION
AIRBAG FRONT LEFT
2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto Group

Empire Auto West

282 Springbank Dr, London, ON N6J 1E9

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Auto Group

519-473-7888

2013 Mazda MAZDA3