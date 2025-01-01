Menu
Account
Sign In
GT LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit. Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888. $0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/ The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra. *Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

159,972 KM

Details Description Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL!

Watch This Vehicle
12438151

2013 Mazda MAZDA6

GT LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

Contact Seller

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,972KM
VIN 1YVHZ8CH6D5M00401

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Onyx
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:17975
  • Mileage 159,972 KM

Vehicle Description

GT LEATHER SUNROOF HEATED SEATS! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Instant Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888! OVER 700 CARS IN STOCK !Our Team will secure the Best Interest Rate from over 30 Auto Financing Lenders that can get you APPROVED! We also have access to in-house financing and leasing to help restore your credit.
Financing available for all credit types! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability, Or on a Pension, for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals CALL OR TEXT 519+702+8888.
$0 down options available with low monthly payments! At times a down payment may be required for financing. Apply with Confidence at https://www.5stardealer.ca/finance-application/ Looking to just sell your vehicle? WE BUY EVERYTHING EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS: https://www.5stardealer.ca/instant-cash-offer/
The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
tilt steering

Mechanical

Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Front Wheel Drive

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Power Adjustable Seat

Exterior

Power Sunroof
Sunroof
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

Power Brakes
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group

Used 2013 Land Rover Evoque Pure Premium NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF WE FINANCE ALL! for sale in London, ON
2013 Land Rover Evoque Pure Premium NAV LEATHER PANO ROOF WE FINANCE ALL! 143,070 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT V8-Z71 PGK MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT V8-Z71 PGK MUST SEE! WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 110,750 KM $28,495 + tax & lic
Used 2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT POWR SEAT R-CAM 5'7 BX WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! for sale in London, ON
2023 RAM 1500 Classic SLT POWR SEAT R-CAM 5'7 BX WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT! 59,573 KM $40,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email 5 Star Dealer Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-455-XXXX

(click to show)

519-455-4227

Quick Links
Directions Website
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2013 Mazda MAZDA6