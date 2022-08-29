Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

141,000 KM

Details Description Features

$17,995

+ tax & licensing
$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

4MATIC

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLE350

4MATIC

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$17,995

+ taxes & licensing

141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9145819
  • VIN: WDDGF81B2DG043205

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 141,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Classic Tuxedo Black on Black very clean and sharp. Must see handles amazing drives like a dream

Vehicle Features

Sunroof / Moonroof

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

