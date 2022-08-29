$17,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLE350
4MATIC
Location
556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
141,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9145819
- VIN: WDDGF81B2DG043205
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 141,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Classic Tuxedo Black on Black very clean and sharp. Must see handles amazing drives like a dream
Vehicle Features
Sunroof / Moonroof
