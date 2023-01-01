Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

217,587 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350*4MATIC*AWD*WHITE ON BLACK*CERTIFIED

2013 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class

GLK350*4MATIC*AWD*WHITE ON BLACK*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

217,587KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9559579
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: WDCGG8JB2DG036109

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,587 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
CD Player
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

