Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 MINI Cooper

74,000 KM

Details Features

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition

Watch This Vehicle
12584165

2013 MINI Cooper

Baker Street Edition

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1748625703545
  2. 1748625704054
  3. 1748625704492
  4. 1748625704940
  5. 1748625705378
  6. 1748625705827
  7. 1748625706281
  8. 1748625706709
  9. 1748625707144
  10. 1748625707602
  11. 1748625708079
  12. 1748625708527
  13. 1748625709014
  14. 1748625709463
  15. 1748625709920
  16. 1748625710330
  17. 1748625710748
  18. 1748625711167
  19. 1748625711620
  20. 1748625712072
  21. 1748625712515
  22. 1748625712963
  23. 1748625713457
  24. 1748625713880
  25. 1748625714333
  26. 1748625714814
  27. 1748625715246
  28. 1748625715752
  29. 1748625716192
  30. 1748625716623
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
74,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WMWSU3C51DT548306

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 74,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Panoramic Sunroof

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD for sale in London, ON
2020 Ford Escape SEL AWD 19,000 KM $25,991 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan Qashqai S AWD 136,000 KM $13,991 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD for sale in London, ON
2019 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 179,000 KM $18,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,991

+ taxes & licensing>

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

2013 MINI Cooper