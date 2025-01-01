Menu
2013 Nissan 370Z

38,871 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2013 Nissan 370Z

ROADSTER, BLACKTOP, ONLY 38KMS, CONVERTIBLE, CERT

12466798

2013 Nissan 370Z

ROADSTER, BLACKTOP, ONLY 38KMS, CONVERTIBLE, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1745983213437
  2. 1745983213946
Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
38,871KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1AZ4FHXDM790505

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 38,871 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 Nissan 370Z