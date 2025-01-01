$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2013 Nissan 370Z
ROADSTER, BLACKTOP, ONLY 38KMS, CONVERTIBLE, CERT
2013 Nissan 370Z
ROADSTER, BLACKTOP, ONLY 38KMS, CONVERTIBLE, CERT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
38,871KM
Good Condition
VIN JN1AZ4FHXDM790505
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Convertible
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 38,871 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Warranty
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
Powertrain
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Seating
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Additional Features
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2011 Scion tC 435,356 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfinder 195,960 KM SOLD
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan 178,761 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2013 Nissan 370Z