2013 Nissan Altima

109,771 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Location

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

109,771KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5609523
  • Stock #: FS:13560
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP2DN510017

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 109,771 KM

Vehicle Description

We Sell & Finance ONLINE! Any Credit Welcome | Ontario wide delivery | ONE OF THE BEST SPORT LOOKING, QUALITY SEDANS *Backup Cam *Nicely Designed Dashboard *Fuel Conscious *Spacious Interior *Excellent Performance *Responsive Acceleration *Smooth Engine APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 Or Fill out our online application, which will take less than a few minutes to submit at www.theloanapprover.com. Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! Price of vehicle includes $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.

Vehicle Features

Power Windows
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
AM/FM Stereo
Rear View Camera

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

