2013 Nissan Altima

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 3 4 , 8 6 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8905333

8905333 Stock #: E4151

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Stock # E4151

Mileage 134,860 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Fog Lights Safety Traction Control ABS Back-Up Camera Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Power Locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Seating 5 Passenger Media / Nav / Comm Bluetooth Connectivity AM/FM/CD Additional Features Keyless GO Electric Mirrors CLOTH USB Input TELESCOPE VOICE COMMAND/ RECOGNITION AIRBAG FRONT LEFT AIRBAG FRONT RIGHT HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER 2 Year Free Oil Changes Included On All Our Certified Vehicles Mats DUAL-AC REMOTE STARTER SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.