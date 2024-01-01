Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 Nissan Rogue

106,688 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Nissan Rogue

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Nissan Rogue

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728796703
  2. 1728796707
  3. 1728796712
  4. 1728796715
  5. 1728796718
  6. 1728796721
  7. 1728796724
  8. 1728796727
  9. 1728796730
  10. 1728796733
  11. 1728796736
  12. 1728796738
  13. 1728796742
  14. 1728796745
  15. 1728796748
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
106,688KM
Good Condition
VIN JN8AS5MV1DW140180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 106,688 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan for sale in London, ON
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan 212,137 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 169,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty SPORT*4X4*ONLY 110KMS*ALLOYS*LOW KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2006 Jeep Liberty SPORT*4X4*ONLY 110KMS*ALLOYS*LOW KMS*CERT 110,363 KM SOLD

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2013 Nissan Rogue