2013 Nissan Rogue

$14,495 + taxes & licensing 1 4 3 , 8 8 7 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9022009

9022009 Stock #: OX:6617

OX:6617 VIN: JN8AS5MV6DW113279

Vehicle Details Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Variable / CVT

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # OX:6617

Mileage 143,887 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.