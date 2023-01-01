$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Porsche Panamera
PLATINUM EDITION
2013 Porsche Panamera
PLATINUM EDITION
Location
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-0888
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
246,936KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # E5079
- Mileage 246,936 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Panamera or just a Porsche Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Porsche Panameras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.
THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA INCLUDES:
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Panamera
* Finished in Black, makes this Porsche look sharp
SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA
* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Power Liftgate
Safety
Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Cargo Cover
Mechanical
Power Steering
Windows
Sunroof/Moonroof
Seating
MEMORY SEAT
4 Passenger
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM/CD
Convenience
Rear defogger
Additional Features
Keyless GO
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED
Empire Auto Group
Empire Auto Group
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4
2013 Porsche Panamera