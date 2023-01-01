Menu
2013 Porsche Panamera

246,936 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Empire Auto Group

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-0888

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

246,936KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E5079
  • Mileage 246,936 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking to Purchase or Finance a Porsche Panamera or just a Porsche Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Porsche Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Porsche Panameras or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!

FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR THIS LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA!
REGARDLESS OF YOUR CURRENT CREDIT SITUATION! APPLY WITH CONFIDENCE!
SAME DAY APPROVALS! www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA or CALL/TEXT 519.659.0888.

THIS, LIKE NEW PORSCHE PANAMERA INCLUDES:

* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Porsche Panamera
* Finished in Black, makes this Porsche look sharp

SEE MORE AT : www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA

* All prices exclude HST and Licensing. At times, a down payment may be required for financing however, we will work hard to achieve a $0 down payment.
The above price does not include administration fees of $499.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Power Liftgate

Safety

Traction Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
air bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Navigation System
Cargo Cover

Mechanical

Power Steering

Windows

Sunroof/Moonroof

Seating

MEMORY SEAT
4 Passenger

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM/CD

Convenience

Rear defogger

Additional Features

Keyless GO
LEATHER
Electric Mirrors
HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER
DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL
SEAT - POWER DRIVER AND PASSENGER
SIDE BOTH AIR BAGS
PARKING DISTANCE CONTROL (PDC)
SEAT TYPE – BUCKET
RAIN SENSOR FRONT WINDSHIELD
SEAT COVERING TYPE LEATHER
2 YEAR FREE OIL CHANGES INCLUDED ON ALL OUR CERTIFIED

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Porsche Panamera