Menu
Account
Sign In

2013 RAM 1500

58,548 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN, QUAD CAB, 4X4, V8, ONLY 58KMS, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12546251

2013 RAM 1500

OUTDOORSMAN, QUAD CAB, 4X4, V8, ONLY 58KMS, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1747831356856
  2. 1747831357445
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
58,548KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C6RR7GT2DS533121

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 58,548 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Sliding Rear Window
Automatic Headlights

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Satellite Radio

Seating

Cloth Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN, QUAD CAB, 4X4, V8, ONLY 58KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN, QUAD CAB, 4X4, V8, ONLY 58KMS, CERT 58,548 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Honda Accord EX-L, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, for sale in London, ON
2013 Honda Accord EX-L, SEDAN, AUTO, LEATHER, 250,478 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford Escape XLT, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 78,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford Escape XLT, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 78,000KMS, CERTIFIED 78,532 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2013 RAM 1500